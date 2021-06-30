Google sunsets the APK format for new Android apps

For as long as Android has been around, Android apps have been launched in the APK format (which stands for Android Package). However, in 2018, Google introduced a new format called Android App Bundles, or AAB (with the filename *.aab). Google touted that this new format would result in smaller app file sizes and easier ways to control various aspects of apps. Of the millions of apps on the Google Play Store, thousands of them already use the AAB system.
Today, Google announced that the AAB format will now officially replace Android APKs. This means that starting in August of this year, all new apps submitted to the Google Play Store must come in the AAB format. Apps that are currently APKs can stay that way — at least for now.
Alright, where’s the catch? There’s going to be a catch, right?
Unlike APKs, Android App Bundles cannot exist outside of Google Play and cannot be distributed outside of it. This means that developers switching from APK to App Bundles can no longer provide the exact same package or experience on other app sources unless they opt to maintain a separate APK version. This naturally puts third-party app stores at a disadvantage, but Google will most likely play up the Play Store’s security as a major reason to avoid those sources anyway.
There it is! Of course any technological step forward in the modern monopolised world of technology has to come with anti-consumer features or limitations that take control away from users. It’s like a law.
This raises a few questions for me. Is it merely the case that google will have the first android store with the new packages and others will be able to add support over time? Or is google doing something more nefarious by actively blocking others from implementing the new package format?
I wonder what this means for AOSP alternatives like lineage OS? I’m afraid that google could effectively kill the competition by ensuring that software won’t be available outside of google play.