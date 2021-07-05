Audacity’s new owners turn it into spyware

The famous open source audio manipulation program was acquired by a company named Muse Group two months ago. The same company owns other projects in its portfolio such as Ultimate Guitar (Famous website for Guitar enthuisasts) and MuseScore (Open source music notation software).
Ever since, Audacity has been a heated topic.
The parent company is a multi-national company and it has been trying to start a data-collection mechanism in the software. While Audacity is nothing more than a desktop program, its developers want to make it phone home with various data taken from users’ machines.
This is a sad situation all around – but at the same time, it highlights the incredibly strength, resilience, and unique qualities of open source. The new owner of Audacity might want to turn it into spyware, but unlike with proprietary software, we don’t just have to sit back and take it. Various forks have already been made, and a few months from now, one or possibly a few of those will come out on top as the proper continuation of the project.
I almost submitted this but I figured it would be on your radar, Thom. It’s sad when great open source projects with long histories of giving back to their communities fall victim to activity like this (Sourceforge/Filezilla, Paint.net, etc.). I’ll be following this project until a proper fork comes along, as Audacity is a large part of what I do with my workstation: https://github.com/temporary-audacity/audacity