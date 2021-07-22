 Home > Hardware > Reverse-engineering the Mali G78

Reverse-engineering the Mali G78

Hardware No Comments

After a month of reverse-engineering, we’re excited to release documentation on the Valhall instruction set, available as a PDF. The findings are summarized in an XML architecture description for machine consumption. In tandem with the documentation, we’ve developed a Valhall assembler and disassembler as a reverse-engineering aid.

Valhall is the fourth Arm Mali architecture and the fifth Mali instruction set. It is implemented in the Arm Mali-G78, the most recently released Mali hardware, and Valhall will continue to be implemented in Mali products yet to come.

Excellent and important work.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply