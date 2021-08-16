Build your own SPARC workstation with QEMU and Solaris

A great intro to a classic platform by way of emulation and optionally even adapting a real physical keyboard:

Back in the late 80s and through the 90s, Unix workstations were super powerful, super cool, and super expensive. If you were making 3D graphics or developing applications, you wanted a high-performance workstation and Sun made some of the best ones. But unless you worked for a huge company, university, or government, they were probably too expensive.

More than twenty years later, we have much more powerful and affordable computers, so let’s emulate the old systems and see what it was like to run some of the coolest computers you could buy in the 90s.