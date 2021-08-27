The semiconductor heist of the century: Arm China has gone completely rogue

Arm is widely regarded as the most important semiconductor IP firm. Their IP ships in billions of new chips every year from phones, cars, microcontrollers, Amazon servers, and even Intel’s latest IPU. Originally it was a British owned and headquartered company, but SoftBank acquired the firm in 2016. They proceeded to plow money into Arm Holdings to develop deep pushes into the internet of things, automotive, and server. Part of their push was also to go hard into China and become the dominant CPU supplier in all segments of the market.
As part of the emphasis on the Chinese market, SoftBank succumbed to pressure and formed a joint venture. In the new joint venture, Arm Holdings, the SoftBank subsidiary sold a 51% stake of the company to a consortium of Chinese investors for paltry $775M. This venture has the exclusive right to license Arm’s IP within China. Within 2 years, the venture went rogue. Recently, they gave a presentation to the industry about rebranding, developing their own IP, and striking their own independently operated path.
This is not the first time the Chinese government – through its companies and investors – has gained access to a large amount of silicon IP (both VIA and AMD fell for this too). Not that I care much for Arm here – they were blinded by greed, and will pay the price – but hopefully this opens the eyes of other companies in similar positions.
I would not call it *greed*, but whatever we name it, is was really unwise.
I fear Tesla would be the next likely victim. If Chinese companies can manage to copy your IP in the *joint* venture, they would likely do so. After all, cloning all the facilities is only 2x the cost.
And if they are not successful this way, they just hack the US databases. When they wanted to learn how to run a large scale healthcare system, they hacked Anthem: https://www.fiercehealthcare.com/payer/officials-say-chinese-hacked-anthem-to-learn-about-u-s-healthcare. When they needed info on COVID vaccines, they targeted Moderna: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-moderna-cyber-excl/exclusive-china-backed-hackers-targeted-covid-19-vaccine-firm-moderna-idUSKCN24V38M
I am not sure there is an easy *solution* to this. A modern China is generally accepted as better for everyone involved.
British politics is a mess for all the wrong reasons and Brexit and selling off ARM was all part of it. Blinded by greed? Yes, I would agree with this. None of the owners of ARM needed the money. The Softbank deal should never have gone through and certainly not gone through as arranged but successive governments have been cowed by “free market” idiology and removed any meaningful barriers to government blocking strategically damaging takeovers. The current government is reckless, criminal, and doing everything it can to continue undermining and destablising Europe too so I can understand if other Europeans begin to develop unpleasant views.
I have a lot of sympathy for Finland and what happened to Nokia. I can understand why the UK might not garner similar sympathy. Just bear mind what is happening over here is because of a very well executed coup.
As for China I’m not going to forget what their government did in a hurry.