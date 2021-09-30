Fairphone is unique in the world of smartphones. It’s pretty much the only company trying to build a sustainable device that isn’t glued together and hostile to the repair community. Today, Fairphone is announcing a brand-new flagship: the Fairphone 4, which brings an updated design and better specs while still shipping with all the modularity you would expect.
A lot of welcome upgrades to this unique smartphone, but the lack of a headphone jack is a bit of a headscratcher.
Lack of an industry standard headphone jack is a dealbreaker for me, as I’m definitley an audiophine. Csnt stand the wire;ess garbage produced today for obvious reasons. Following APple in ll proaches will not get you to the grand prize.
I also disdain the fondleslab design also. You cannot hold it on your face while multitasking, lack of tactile buttons in favor of a SW touchscreen is hokey as those glitch up constantly, which is quite annoying. Sometimes SW is NOT the answer to everything.
Asssuming base standards aren’t flakey I don’t see why an indefinate support period can’t exist. It’s only meddling and feature chasing and bad initial codebase design which causes problems. Get this right and stuff can trundle on for years. Google utterly botched the API layer around 4G. I say botched. Android doesn’t have one which is why phones out of support are heading for the scrapheap if/when 3G and 2G is dropped if they don’t support VoLTE which most 4G phones probably don’t even where the base hardware is capable.