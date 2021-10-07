 Home > Open Source > How Linux and open-source software took the computing world by storm

How Linux and open-source software took the computing world by storm

Open Source No Comments

Interview with Miguel de Icaza about his own journey, GNU, Linux, GNOME, and how he ended up working at Microsoft. It’s an interview for a mainstream audience, but with plenty of fun stories that should entertain any OSNews reader. I found it particularly interesting how de Icaza recounts his decades-long obsession to make Linux a great desktop OS, only to see it achieve massive success on server, mobile, and embedded devices, and never really catch on as a mainstream desktop OS. Today, he uses a Mac for his everyday platform while working at Microsoft.

About The Author

David Adams

Follow me on Twitter @david_adams

Leave a Reply