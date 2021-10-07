The best part of Windows 11 is a revamped Windows Subsystem for Linux

For years now, Windows 10’s Windows Subsystem for Linux has been making life easier for developers, sysadmins, and hobbyists who have one foot in the Windows world and one foot in the Linux world. But WSL, handy as it is, has been hobbled by several things it could not do. Installing WSL has never been as easy as it should be—and getting graphical apps to work has historically been possible but also a pain in the butt that required some fairly obscure third-party software.
Windows 11 finally fixes both of those problems. The Windows Subsystem for Linux isn’t perfect on Windows 11, but it’s a huge improvement over what came before.
Microsoft is doing a decent job making Windows a good platform for Linux system administrators, but is WSL really comparable to the real thing?
Making it easy to install is one thing, making the GUI part utilitarian is another kettle of fish altogether.
I understand the excitement if you are a dev who uses a very specific set of Linux GUI utilities, and that is even emphasised in the linked article. But for Joe Average perhaps the best feature is the ability to use the default shell utilities and keep the Windows system itself lean and clean. Gone are the days of finding a specific application port like GrepWin or other utils, just install WSL and get to work!
As a long time Linux admin, GUI support doesn’t really affect my workflow. I had a RHEL system on my desk (up to 2020 when I had a desk and cube) for at least 15 years. All I ever really used was terminator, a browser, and a handful of FOSS tools that are mostly ported to Windows and Mac anyway. Virt-viewer is a good point, that’s probably the only one that isn’t easy. I may not even be typical, but I use *very* few applications still, just need an editor, terminal, git, and browser for almost everything.
Once I stopped going into the office, I put WSL1 on my work Windows laptop and it was mostly fine even if the file system was slow. I even got to the point where I was using terminator + VcXsrv to use my same terminal, but it wasn’t fast and a little flakey. Since moved to Mac for work, and it’s not quite as convenient as a real Linux machine, but it’s close enough that I rarely get burned and 99% of the software I need is native in brew. (virt-manager/viewer is the only tough one that I run into).