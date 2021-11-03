 Home > Window Managers > The Common Desktop Environment (CDE) is still developed and modern in 2021

The Common Desktop Environment (CDE) is still developed and modern in 2021

Window Managers No Comments

While playing around with the GUI on OpenVMS I was looking for CDE documentation and I found out CDE is still being developed and can be installed on modern linux. This quick post shows you how to install CDE on Debian 10 and includes a bit on compiling GENERIC TETRIS, the same program I installed on OpenVMS.

I will forever stand by my article from 14 years ago and you can put on my gravestone that I truly think CDE is one of the best graphical user interfaces ever conceived. CDE was released as open source software about nine years ago, and is still being developed.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply