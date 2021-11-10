Last of original SCO v IBM Linux lawsuit settled

While at the Linux Foundation Members Summit in Napa, California, I was bemused to find that an open-source savvy intellectual property attorney had never heard of SCO vs. IBM. You know, the lawsuit that at one time threatened to end Linux in the cradle? Well, at least some people thought so anyway. More fool they. But now, after SCO went bankrupt; court after court dismissing SCO’s crazy copyright claims; and closing in on 20-years into the saga, the U.S. District Court of Utah has finally put a period to the SCO vs. IBM lawsuit.
I think we first mentioned the lawsuit on OSNews way back in 2003. The then-current version of the Linux kernel was 2.4/2.5.
We had some good wins on copyright this year.
This comes just after recent rule expansions for right to repair, security research and jailbreaking: https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2021/10/copyright-regulator-eases-restrictions-research-education-and-repair-0
It was also deemed legal to break DRM for blind users: https://www.wired.com/story/ebooks-drm-blind-accessibility-dmca/
And last, but not the least, APIs deemed fair use in copyright law: https://patentlyo.com/patent/2021/04/google-oracle-oracles.html
Of course, none of these are set in stone, so no need to be relaxed, yet. But still, there is plenty to be happy about.