airyxOS Tanuki v0.3.0 released

Airyx OS has seen its first beta release, with a quite a few big improvements.

• Default application bundles: Firefox, Terminal, and Kate
• A new AppKit-based ObjectiveC installer (Install airyxOS.app)
• Java SDK 17.0.1+12
• Updated to FreeBSD 12.3RC base OS and kernel
• Improvements to AppKit including better support of color catalogs and color lists, more Mac-like default colors, support for pop-up menus, fixed scrollbar icons, improved font handling, system key bindings, improved NIB support, fixed glitches in window resizing and moving, and more.
• Updated many packages

You can read more about Airyx on its website, and be sure to follow the project’s account on Twitter for more updates.

