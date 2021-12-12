How to boot a PDP-11

So you want to play Adventure, but don’t know how to turn on the PDP-11? These instructions are for booting our dual rack machine from its RL01 drives, although booting the single cabinet machine from the RK05 is very similar.
Detailed instructions for booting a PDP-11, including lots and lots of photos.
That was amazingly cool! I’d love to see a similar photo essay of a VAX 11/780 being booted. If I recall correctly they had a special separate microprocessor connected to a serial terminal to perform a bootstrap from an 8″ floppy drive.
We had VAX machines at De La Salle University Manila’s College of Computer Science, but I only ever accessed them by terminal. Never saw them up close.
I did an interview with a person who sells kits to recreate the pdp-11.
Interview is here:
https://www.livinginthefuture.rocks/e/episode-4-historical-computer-emulators/
His webpage is here:
https://obsolescence.wixsite.com/obsolescence/pidp-11