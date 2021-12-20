Xlibe: an Xlib/X11 compatibility layer for Haiku

An Xlib compatibility layer implemented on top of the Haiku API, in order to run X11 applications on Haiku without an X server.

Xlib‘s API is relatively low-level, but it is just high-level enough that it can be emulated on top of a higher-level API like Haiku’s.

At present, it provides “most” commonly-used Xlib APIs, but many of them are stubbed or incomplete implementations. (GTK, with some hacks, can compile, link, and open a window before it runs in to missing functionality.)