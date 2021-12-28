Intel apologizes over its statement on forced labor in Xinjiang

Intel apologized on Thursday after a letter in which the chip maker said it would avoid products and labor from Xinjiang set off an outcry on Chinese social media, making it the latest American company caught between the world’s two largest economies.
The chip maker apologized to its Chinese customers, partners and the public in a Chinese-language statement on Weibo, the popular social media site. The company said that the letter, which had been sent to suppliers, was an effort at expressing its compliance with United States sanctions against Xinjiang, rather than a political stance.
Intel following in the footsteps of major US companies supporting genocide – Ford, IBM, Apple, and countless others.
Had to change their stance once they examine their own workforce. “Eh, it’s not so bad. AMD has been killing us for years.”
The problem is China is too big to ignore, and they know it.
And the relationship is very lopsided.
Chinese companies can buy Western ones outright (Tencent with their gaming acquisitions), but the reverse it not true. They can not even list in US exchanges anymore. And Tesla being able to build their own factory made news everywhere. (Normally, you invest in a Chinese company which owns that factory, and makes a pinky promise not to steal your technology).
Even Jack Ma, their largest “founder” could not escape these restrictions.