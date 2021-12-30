You must never press the original Razr’s forbidden internet button

The first phone I ever owned was a Motorola Razr. The Razr’s buttons are some of the finest ever to grace a mobile device. The keypad is laser-etched out of a sheet of shimmering aluminum, and when pressed, ignites in a lambent blue glow that looked like the sci-fi future.
But there was one button that I was terrified to press. In all my years of owning a Razr, I can’t say I tapped it more than once or twice, and never on purpose: the internet button.
A lot of much younger people will never understand the dread that these internet buttons filled us with in the early 2000s. Whether true or not, I didn’t know anyone who was not terrified of accidentally pressing one of these buttons on their phones and racking up a massive bill, or rushing through your prepaid card.
Times certainly have changed.
This is one of those stories of how Steve Jobs shaped your life even if you’ve never owned an Apple product. Because he somehow managed to do the impossible: convince carriers worldwide to offer reasonably affordable access to the real internet. Before that, any affordable web access offered by the likes of Vodafone was only for their own portals (Vodafone Live and similar), and the HTCs, Nokias and Sony Ericssons couldn’t be arsed to do something about the issue because they just didn’t consider it their problem. Much like the likes of Creative didn’t care about how users were supposed to get their music files in the age of copy-protected audio CDs.
Sure, the Apple wasn’t the company to offer offer a decent phone browser (though I would argue it was the first phone to offer a *good* phone browser, especially when combined with finger touch). But even my Nokia N70 had a decent-for-the-time Opera browser, and so did Windows Mobile phones. But Apple was the first company to (somehow) convince carriers that offering affordable access to the real internet was something worth doing. In Greece, I had to register my LG Optimus 2X as an iPhone to qualify for the big subsidy under my carrier’s big plan (with a whopping 350MB of data). That tells you what you need to know. My carrier at the time was a local carrier called COSMOTE btw. But they wanted to offer the iPhone, so they had to offer affordable access to the real internet.
kurkosdr,
I agree, there were other desired platforms – I wanted a nokia smartphone, but the true differentiator was the data plan. That makes or breaks everything.
Actually I don’t think the carriers would have offered the deal. The ATT deal (in the US) was an iphone exclusive and ATT has said in retrospect that it was a mistake and they lost money on it, so iphone users were extremely lucky to get such a competitive data plan for the time.
You set the images to disabled.
I had a Sony Ericsson phone with a “WAP” browser. I had actually used it in several urgent occasions. Yes it cost a lot, and had to watch every step (like defusing a delicate bomb). But it was still useful.
The biggest problem was tethering. Windows would not care whether your connection was 2G EDGE, or your ISP, and could start downloading updates on your very expensive line. I tried to make sure the sessions were limited to 50KB of data (yes not 50MB, but only 1/1024th of that).
