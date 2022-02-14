Privacy preserving attribution for advertising

Attribution is how advertisers know if their advertising campaigns are working. Attribution generates metrics that allow advertisers to understand how their advertising campaigns are performing. Related measurement techniques also help publishers understand how they are helping advertisers. Though attribution is crucial to advertising, current attribution practices have terrible privacy properties.
For the last few months we have been working with a team from Meta (formerly Facebook) on a new proposal that aims to enable conversion measurement – or attribution – for advertising called Interoperable Private Attribution, or IPA.
Mozilla working together with Facebook on a privacy feature. How desperate is Mozilla, exactly?
Thom Holwerda,
That was my first thought as well. I imagine there’s nothing nefarious, but joining teams with facebook on user pricacy has terrible optics, haha.
Super desperate. LOL Of course, working with Facebook is going to accelerate their downward spiral because their core demographic is misanthropes who dislike Facebook and others.
I give them two years as a viable entity.
Also, Aral Balkan is a good follow. He’s been hammering Mozilla for a while now, and advocating for the small web.
My person opinion is the web is done, even before we start talking about Web3. It’s trash owned by surveillance companies. The standards committees are filled with companies who are user hostile.
Although i use Firefox and recommend it to other people this indeed is something that needs to be said occasionally. That is none of the current players in this area will do anything meaningful to harm a system such as the surveillance capitalism. They all benefit from it. Including Mozilla. Right down to an average individual that still strongly believes in the concept of free lunch. More or less all parties involved are happy with the current system and that is why no real changes in regards to regaining higher levels of privacy are possible.