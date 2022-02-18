Introducing the Privacy Sandbox on Android

Today, we’re announcing a multi-year initiative to build the Privacy Sandbox on Android, with the goal of introducing new, more private advertising solutions. Specifically, these solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID. We’re also exploring technologies that reduce the potential for covert data collection, including safer ways for apps to integrate with advertising SDKs.
The Privacy Sandbox on Android builds on our existing efforts on the web, providing a clear path forward to improve user privacy without putting access to free content and services at risk.
A plan for a plan that aims to please the advertising industry, an industry which at this point means Google, all built by Google.
I might be mildly skeptical.
I understand the skepticism, and I think its well warranted. It seems like a really interesting engineering problem so I think most of the information you’ll see right now was written by well meaning engineering folk. For instance I think this is pretty interesting: https://developer.chrome.com/docs/privacy-sandbox/floc/
However, this just means that the bean counters haven’t gotten involved yet. It seems too good to last. Google still primarily is an add company.
Bill Shooter of Bul,
I don’t follow this too regularly as I’ve already switched to alternative platforms, but I do get suspicious of privacy initiatives by google/microsoft/apple/facebook/etc when consumer interests are in direct conflict with corporate ones. I worry about double standards where they create one set of rules for themselves and another for everyone else. It’s all too easy for them to grant themselves data mining backdoors or privileged access. This seems justified given their history of finding “creative” ways to track users without their knowledge.
https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-admits-tracking-users-location-even-when-setting-disabled/
https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-well-track-your-offline-credit-card-use-to-show-that-online-ads-work/
Are things different this time? Trust is hard to earn and easily lost. Frankly I don’t trust PR pieces from any of the tech giants right now. They say what users want to hear, but they’ve all been deceptive to various degrees and hide behind vague and unintelligible terms.
There is FB and the other
Data MiningSocial Media companies, but I’m not sure this isn’t a conflict of interest. It’s possible this could be construed as anti-competitive since Google owns Android and Chrome.
1: Google blocks other Ad Tech companies spinning it as pro-privacy.
2: Google allows exceptions for themselves.
3: Google profits because they cut off Android/Chrome data to competitors.
LOL. Google: “B*** better have my money. Do they think I’m doing this for free? Nah. I’m going to get my money, or they’re going hear what my glock has to say.”