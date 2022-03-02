The decline and fall of Java on the desktop part 1 (1999-2005)

This is the first in a series of articles about the history of Java on the Desktop, from my perspective as a developer who started working with Java in the late ‘90’s. I’m writing this, partly as a background for why I created jDeploy, a developer-friendly desktop deployment tool for Java. Despite the ominous tone of this article’s title, I believe that Java is a compelling platform for modern desktop applications. Stick around for the whole series to find out why.
Isn’t Java still one of the languages every aspiring programmer learns in school?
I can’t stress how much runtimes were hated by us users back then (Java and .NET). Not only you had to download the runtime (which was a big deal back in the dial-up days), but you also had to re-download it every now and then in order to get those “updates”. All that just to run a single app.
Which made every user scream in exasperation: “What makes your app so special that it requires from me to install a special tool to run it? Why can you take the time to learn whatever it takes to ship a real app? Is your time so special that hundreds -if not thousands- of users have to install a special tool over dial-up so you don’t have to learn whatever it takes to ship a real app?”
At least, these were my thoughts back then.
It’s the reason Paint.NET is so little known despite being an excellent application.
For .NET, Microsoft “fixed” this problem by integrating .NET into Vista and above (which means you had it installed whether you wanted it or not), but Java didn’t have such as advantage.
Also, all this was entirely avoidable. Sun could have make Netbeans export a Windows native binary, a Mac OS X native binary, and a JAR for everything else, but they just had to pretend all OSes in the world were equal so they could pretend Solaris workstations were relevant on the desktop (despite the fact that they weren’t because they cost as much as a car).
Another pet-peeve of mine regarding Java on the desktop is how ugly the default theme was (and is). If Swing can’t do real native, at least make a non-native theme that looks good. It’s not like all applications back then used the native theme (see PowerDVD, WinAmp) but their custom themes aren’t ugly.
That said, Java is big in the business world (client-side and server-side), because it’s set of libraries and frameworks (like Springboot) are very good, so you should learn it anyway because it opens many employment opportunities.
I always found the JVM to have terrible startup time and to be especially bad about acting more like VirtualBox than Python/Node.js/etc. in how it manages memory.
For those reasons, I always used Python with py2exe when I wanted a self-contained Windows program.
I also agree with kurkosdr on the nativeness, which I solved in my Windows days by using wxPython for portable GUIs.
Once I switched to Linux, I definitely wasn’t Running Java, because, whether it’s AWT, Swing, or SWT, I’ve never found a Java GUI that didn’t feel at least a bit sluggish on X11, and that’s before you throw in the configuration tweaks you need to make it work on a non-reparenting window manager.
(Hell, at one point, the JRE flat-out wouldn’t work on multi-head systems unless you hex-edited the binary to change the string “XINERAMA” into something else… I’m pretty sure that was covered on Gentoo Wiki back when it held the role Archwiki does now. “Second-class citizen” is an understatement.)
…and that’s before you consider the “Python makes it easy to call native POSIX APIs. Java makes it awkward to step outside their ‘lowest common denominator’ take on portability.” angle that Eric S Raymond blamed as one of the reasons for non-applet client-side Java failing on Linux.
As for applets, Flash was just a superior experience all around. If for no other reason, because it supported allowing you to structure your applet so some code could be running and usable while the rest downloaded… even if most people just used that for custom loading screens.