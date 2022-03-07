Ntfs2btrfs: convert NTFS to Btrfs

Ntfs2btrfs is a tool which does in-place conversion of Microsoft’s NTFS filesystem to the open-source filesystem Btrfs, much as
btrfs-convertdoes for ext2. The original image is saved as a reflink copy at
image/ntfs.img, and if you want to keep the conversion you can delete this to free up space.
Neat tool, but probably with a rather limited application.
The related project “winbtrfs” seems to be more interesting:
https://github.com/maharmstone/btrfs
They have built a native Windows driver for the BTRFS file system. My only reservation is that, it does not share code with the original Linux implementation. That means, new bugs, less people working on it, and possible divergence in the future.
But, still, a pretty impressive achievement.
Btw, I noticed the new accessory on the site logo 🙂
Well done!