Things aren’t “back to normal” yet, but GPU prices are steadily falling

Graphics card prices remain hugely inflated compared to a few years ago, but the good news is that things finally seem to be getting consistently better and not worse.
This is good news. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced something like this before in my life, and I can’t wait for prices to truly reach sane levels again, as both my fiancée and I are due for an upgrade.
When I can find RX580s sub $150 and r9 380s sub $100 USD? Then I’ll believe it, but as of right now simply to get something that would be an actual upgrade to the 580 8gb I paid $153 new in 2019 would cost me nearly 4 times that now.