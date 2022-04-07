 Home > 3D > Things aren’t “back to normal” yet, but GPU prices are steadily falling

Things aren’t “back to normal” yet, but GPU prices are steadily falling

1 Comment

Graphics card prices remain hugely inflated compared to a few years ago, but the good news is that things finally seem to be getting consistently better and not worse.

This is good news. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced something like this before in my life, and I can’t wait for prices to truly reach sane levels again, as both my fiancée and I are due for an upgrade.

  1. 2022-04-07 8:49 pm
    bassbeast

    When I can find RX580s sub $150 and r9 380s sub $100 USD? Then I’ll believe it, but as of right now simply to get something that would be an actual upgrade to the 580 8gb I paid $153 new in 2019 would cost me nearly 4 times that now.

