EU reaches agreement mandating USB-C charging for phones and other devices

The European Union (EU) has reached an agreement that will make USB-C charging no longer just a convenience but a requirement for iPhones and all other mobile phones by the fall of 2024. The plan extends to additional consumer electronics using wired charging, including digital cameras, tablets, and, at a later date, laptops.
Today’s announcement shows the EU Parliament and Council agreeing to terms for universal USB-C charging, something the parliament has spent 10 years arguing for. In September, the European Commission announced its intent to enact legislation requiring USB-C charging. The next step will be for the EU Parliament and Council to formally approve the agreement.
A long time coming, but now it’s finally happening.
Yay… ish…
I would agree 100% for phones and tablets. We can even argue that it is already a bit late with too many different cables laying all around.
But for laptops? There is still some way to go. Maybe after Thunderbolt 4 / higher power charging cables become standard. For now, I still need to hunt the right cable / adapter combination to get proper output. TB3 cables are okay, but they tend to be very short, and expensive. Compared to that my old laptop power brick has at least 3x more length.