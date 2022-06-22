What would a Chromium-only Web look like?

Many argue that browser engine diversity is the backbone of the open Web – assuring not only interoperability and user choice but also a bulwark protecting the Web from centralization.
So my ears perked up when I recently heard from a well-placed contact that “many in the Chromium community are arguing for a Chromium-only Web.” While the Chrome team (and friends) have long railed against what they perceive as other browsers’ plodding implementation of cutting-edge extensions to the Web, it’s a pretty big leap to advocate for a Web with only one browser engine.
I feel like we’re effectively already there. Everything is made to work in Chrome, and if you don’t use Chrome, you just have to hope the sites you need remain working. Chrome has long ago amassed critical mass for total dominance – those last few percentage points make no material difference.
I wish Blink hadn’t dropped support for third-party OS’s. I use Wayfarer on MorphOS and it works well on most websites I access but it is based on WebKit for obvious reasons. Even then it took a lot of patches for big-endian PPC.