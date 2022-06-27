Is there a maximum size for Windows clipboard data?

A customer had a program that opened a very large spreadsheet in Excel. Very large, like over 300,000 rows. They then selected all of the rows in the very large spreadsheet, copied those rows to the clipboard, and then ran a program that tried to extract the data. The program used the
GetClipboardDatafunction to retrieve the data in Rich Text Format. What they found was that the call to
GetClipboardDatawas returning
NULL. Is there a maximum size for clipboard data?
No, there is no pre-set maximum size for clipboard data. You are limited only by available memory and address space.
However, that’s not the reason why the call to
GetClipboardDatais failing.
Edge cases are so much fun to read about – they give so much insight into how certain things are done programmatically, even for a non-programmer such as myself.
To save anyone else from navigating the blog archive to find the follow-up articles (because they didn’t notice the next/previous links :-P):
– Part 1: https://devblogs.microsoft.com/oldnewthing/20220608-00/?p=106727 (i.e. what Thom linked)
– Part 2: https://devblogs.microsoft.com/oldnewthing/20220609-00/?p=106731
– Part 3: https://devblogs.microsoft.com/oldnewthing/20220610-00/?p=106737