Gmail’s new look is now rolling out to everyone

We’ve been tracking the progress of Google’s interface refresh for Gmail since February, and as promised, the company says it’s now becoming available for all Gmail users. The rework pulls Meet, Chat, and Spaces closer together as part of the overall experience and includes elements from Google’s Material Design 3.
It’s not stopping there and says that, later this year, we should see improvements to Gmail for tablet users, better emoji support, and more accessibility features, among other upgrades.
I don’t like the Gmail web experience at all, and the changes over the recent years have done little to change my mind. I’m old-fashioned and prefer proper email applications that are fast, native, and integrate with my wider computing environments.
Thom Holwerda,
I am in complete agreement with this. Like it or not the viability and livelihoods of non-google providers and developers are not fairing well against the monopoly. As much as I wish the world would boycott the giants, the reality is most don’t and it’s the small competitors that are dying. This hits close to home for me in my line of work 🙁
I’m glad to see osnews covering the EU’s antitrust legislative efforts, which is so important! But at the same time I wish osnews would do more and actually support smaller competitors with their wallet instead of sending that money to google services & data centers. Yes it’s chump change to google, but it’s the aggregate effect of everyone making the same choices that leads to such dominant market monopolies.