Windows 11 22H2 “Sun Valley 2” apparently going public on September 20

As it turns out, our guesstimation was probably pretty spot on, as there are now multiple reports alleging that Microsoft is going to be making Windows 11 22H2 (codenamed Sun Valley 2 or SV2) public on the 20th of September. It will be apparently be served via the Windows Update option in the Settings.

For those on Windows 11 21H2, which is the original release, it should be a seamless upgrade process as the system requirements haven’t changed.