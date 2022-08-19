Janet Jackson and the power to crash system

A colleague of mine shared a story from Windows XP product support. A major computer manufacturer discovered that playing the music video for Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” would crash certain models of laptops. I would not have wanted to be in the laboratory that they must have set up to investigate this problem. Not an artistic judgement.
One discovery during the investigation is that playing the music video also crashed some of their competitors’ laptops.
And then they discovered something extremely weird: Playing the music video on one laptop caused a laptop sitting nearby to crash, even though that other laptop wasn’t playing the video!
I did not see that one coming.
This was one of the more “interesting” news on technology side. And yes, it is hard to see it coming.
The reverse has been used to exfiltrate data from “air gapped” systems which don’t have network access nor removable media. The computers themselves don’t have speakers, but HDD acoustic data was a valuable source of output signals: https://arxiv.org/abs/1608.03431
Anyway, as always I would recommend following Raymond Chen’s blog. He also recently posted some articles on ARM64 assembly, or rather a high level tutorial set (was 14+ and going)
I was thinking about this “Shouting in the Datacenter” video while reading the article only to realize the author posted the same video in the article…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDacjrSCeq4
I would have appreciated a lot more detail from the article because it leaves a lot of open questions. The explanation isn’t completely satisfactory. He did not define what was meant by “crash”. Whenever I’ve experienced disk faults, the OS and apps continue to run if they’re already loaded in memory, albeit with disk errors and/or slowdowns, but the OS doesn’t actually “crash”. Even a complete disk failure might not be obvious until you reboot because a lot of stuff may be cached. If they did see a real unrecoverable crash, it kind of suggests a bug in windows in addition to the disk fault. Maybe it was more than just “sound”, the audio subsystem might have been poorly isolated causing electrical currents to be induced into critical circuitry?
I could just be overthinking a funny story, still it would be interesting to hear directly from the engineers who actually worked on it.