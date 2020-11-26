Geeking out with UEFI, again

A few weeks ago, we linked to an article that went in-depth into UEFI, and today, we have a follow-up.

But the recent activity reminded me that there was one thing I couldn’t figure out how to do at the time: Enumerate all the available UEFI variables from within Windows. If you remember, Windows has API calls to get and set UEFI variable values, but not to enumerate them. So I started doing some more research to see if there was any way to do that – it’s obviously possible as the UEFI specs describe it, a UEFI shell can easily do it, and Linux does it (via a file system).

My research took me to a place I wouldn’t have expected.