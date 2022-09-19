Intel replaces Pentium and Celeron brands with “Processor” brand

Today, Intel introduces a new processor for the essential product space: Intel Processor. The new offering will replace the Intel Pentium and Intel Celeron branding in the 2023 notebook product stack.
Those are some old, long-standing brands Intel just put out to pasture. “Intel Processor” will exist next to the Core i product lines as budget processors, just like Pentium and Celeron do today.
How does that simplify things? I mean I never really knew which was better Pentium of Celeron, but I don’t think I’ll magically be able tell that now with a single Intel Processor branding. What I do think is that, there will be less people asking them what the difference is between the two. And maybe that right there is the point.