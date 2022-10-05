Microsoft’s early Windows 8 concepts shown in new video

It’s been nearly 10 years since Windows 8 launched to the world as part of Microsoft’s big tablet push. While we’ve seen two heads of Windows since then, former Windows chief Steven Sinofsky has shared some early concept images for Windows 8 in a new video. The images show concepts for the Start menu, multiple monitor support, File Explorer, Internet Explorer, and lots more.
Windows 8 development began in the spring of 2010, and Microsoft held an all-team event for the Windows org (around 5,000 people) at the Seattle Convention Center. “This video was played as the meeting ended and the team departed the Seattle Convention Center,” explains Sinofsky. “It is a highlight or sizzle reel of the many months we spent planning the release and all of the inputs into the Windows 8 project.”
Windows 8 would’ve been a fascinating, innovative, fresh, and incredibly interesting operating system and graphical user interface if it hadn’t been Windows 8. Microsoft should’ve split Windows into something like “Windows” and “Windows Classic” over a decade ago. Let the two sides of the coin shine where they should, instead of trying to cram every single Windows interface from 3.1 onward into a single mess.
Windows is so ubiquitous, any change causes uproar. Sadly, the backlash made Microsoft temper their ambitions, which left us with a system that tried to straddle a middle ground that fulfilled neither design principle. Many on this forum lambasted Metro apps, then complain that Microsoft didn’t go full throttle.
Similar uproar happened with the ribbon in office. Yes, people complained, but Microsoft stuck with it and it’s been a massive success. I wish they had done similar with windows.
Adurbe,
Yes and I was among them.
Really? I don’t remember people complaining that microsoft didn’t change more. Beyond just the familiarity, I felt they threw away a lot of good design principals they worked hard to achieve. People felt it had a place on mobile, but not as good on the desktop.
I still dislike it TBH and a lot of users I know did too. You have to keep monopoly status in mind when calling something a massive success. Consider a cable company being a massive success by market share, that doesn’t directly equate to customer satisfaction though.
LMAO the ribbon a “success”? Can I have some of what you are smoking please? Because everyone I know who does office work still LOATHES the ribbon, they are simply stuck with it because their office runs the latest MS office and that is all you get. Luckily thanks to backwards compatibility I can still run my trusty Office 2K but every time I have to deal with modern MS Office I want to puke at what a mess the ribbon is.
And Win 8 could have been a hit if they simply made Metro optional and left it at that, because Metro was a touch UI and even in 2022 most people are not using touch enabled PCs. if they would have simply gave the users the choice? I could still see it being around as it was great for tablets, touch laptops, and HTPCs but it royally blew when it came to a desktop.
Who the hell uses a touch-enabled HTPC?!