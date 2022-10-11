The 4th year of SerenityOS

Well hello friends! Today we celebrate the 4th birthday of SerenityOS, counting from the first commit to the repository, on October 10th, 2018.
What follows is a selection of random highlights from the past year, mixed with personal reflections from some of the SerenityOS developers.
Just sit down, relax, take a deep breath, forget your day’s troubles, and enjoy a rundown of some of the awesome work being done in the SerenityOS community. There’s few communities that seem so welcoming, friendly, and active like the SerenityOS one, and even reading through this year’s milestones just feels good.