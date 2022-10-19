Windows Terminal is now the Default in Windows 11

The day has finally come! Windows Terminal is now the default command line experience on Windows 11 22H2! This means that all command line applications will now automatically open in Windows Terminal. This blog post will go into how this setting is enabled, the journey of Windows Terminal along with its fan-favorite features, as well as give a huge thank you to our contributors who have helped throughout Terminal’s journey.
It’s still kind of surreal that after several decades, cmd.exe will now be relegated to the sidelines.