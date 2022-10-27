Recovered: forgotten SEGA exclusives on Palm OS

An old article, but since I had no idea Sega made Palm OS games, I find it deeply fascinating.

As part of my ongoing efforts to uncover lost gems from Japan, I recovered two exclusive games made by SEGA in their brief flirtation with Palm OS back in 2002. These games were presented by their Smilebit division at PalmSource Japan Forum 2002. This was around the time SEGA were abandoning consoles and Palm OS seems to have been part of an effort to figure out “what next?”.

I have to fire up one of my dozens of Palm devices to check these out. Excellent work.