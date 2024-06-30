Neo Geo architecture: a practical analysis

Straight from the arcade world, the Neo Geo was, without a doubt, the most expensive hardware of the 4th generation. This begs the question: how capable was it and how did it compare with the rest?
In this entry, we’ll take a look at the result of one company (SNK) setting budget restrictions aside and shipping a product meant to please both arcade owners and rich households.↫ Rodrigo Copetti
Rich households, indeed. Back in the ’90s, when Nintendo was the only game in town – few people in my area cared one bit about Sega – Neo Geo was a name we only knew of vaguely. It was supposed to be a massively powerful console that was so expensive nobody bought one, and some of us even doubted it was real in the first place. Ah, the pre-internet playground days were wild.
That’s how it was here too. I grew up in a small town of about 8,000 people, and one high school. At school we only knew of one fellow student who had a Neo Geo, and unsurprisingly his dad was one of the wealthiest in town. He got it at launch which was the summer before we started ninth grade, and suddenly he was the most popular kid across the cliques. I never got to see his console or play on it, but I was lucky enough to have a SNES while my neighbor had a Sega Genesis, so I wasn’t wanting for games to play.
I love these deep dives by Rodrigo, they are nerd nirvana!