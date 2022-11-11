 Home > AMD > AMD EPYC Genoa gaps Intel Xeon in stunning fashion

AMD EPYC Genoa gaps Intel Xeon in stunning fashion

AMD No Comments

The AMD EPYC 9004 series, codenamed “Genoa” is nothing short of a game-changer. We use that often in the industry, but this is not a 15-25% generational improvement. The new AMD EPYC Genoa changes the very foundation of what it means to be a server. This is a 50-60% (or more) per-socket improvement, meaning we get a 3:2 or 2:1 consolidation just from a generation ago. If you are coming from 3-5 year-old Xeon Scalable (1st and 2nd Gen) servers to EPYC, the consolidation potential is even more immense, more like 4:1. This new series is about much more than just additional cores or a few new features. AMD EPYC Genoa is a game-changer, and we are going to go in-depth as to why in this article.

These are absolutely monster processors, and widen the already existing gap between AMD and Intel in the server space even more.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply