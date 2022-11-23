Redox OS 0.8.0 released

We have a lot to show since the 0.7.0 release! This release, care has been taken to ensure real hardware is working, i686 support has been added, features like audio and preliminary multi-display support have been enabled, and the boot and install infrastructure has been simplified and made more robust. I highly recommend skimming through the changes listed below before jumping into the images, if you want more details. It is also recommended to read through the Redox OS book if you want more information on how to build and use Redox OS.
Redox OS is written in Rust, and created and maintained by System76 Principal Engineer Jeremy Soller. There’s a ton of changes in this release – far too many to list here – and while native installation is possible, there’s always going to be struggles with hardware support for any alternative operating system.