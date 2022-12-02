Why we can’t trust Apple

This is a problem for all of us. Most people who can afford one have bought their iPhone or iPad already. The programmers already have their MacBooks. And while everyone will need to buy replacements at some point, that’s a steady-state or at best low-growth business. When Apple says more, it means the Wall Street kind of “more”: a hockey stick of growth.

Which means, Apple needs to find growth outside its usual business.

And these days, that means: advertising.

And online advertising requires: surveillance.

And a surveillance-enabled ad business leads, inevitably, to deceiving customers.