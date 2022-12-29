Excel gets formula suggestions

We are excited to announce the release of Formula Suggestions and Formula by Example for Excel web users – a couple exciting capabilities designed to help save you time and learn more about Excel formulas as you use them. Also for web users are suggested links, IMAGE function, and a new search bar in the queries pane. For Windows users, a new keyboard shortcut is available to open the Power Query editor, and Insiders users on Windows can now get data from dynamic arrays and create nested Power Query data types to better organize your data.

There’s this whole massive community of wizards out there, and their school of magic is Excel. It baffles me what people can do with this program, yet it’s often ridiculed and ignored despite the sheer skill needed to get the most out of it.