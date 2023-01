DragonFly version 6.4 is the next step in the 6.x release series. This version has hardware support for type-2 hypervisors with NVMM, an amdgpu driver, the experimental ability to remote-mount HAMMER2 volumes, and many other changes.

The details of all commits between the 6.2 and 6.4 releases are available in the associated commit messages for 6.4.0.