Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 reach the end of the line

It’s the end of the line for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. These older versions of Windows (plus Windows RT) stop receiving all security updates today, over a decade after their original releases. Microsoft will also stop providing Microsoft Edge browser updates for these operating systems in a few days, and the remaining third-party apps that still work will eventually follow suit (Google Chrome support, most notably, ends early next month).
Windows 7 support for most people actually ended three years ago, but businesses that still used it could pay for up to three years of additional support while they transitioned to Windows 10 or 11. That window has now closed, and Microsoft isn’t offering a paid support option for Windows 8.1.
Run an unspported operating system, or invite more ads and spyware. Tough call.
There is another way. Of course we all know that 🙂
I can’t get over how well OpenBSD runs on my new-to-me laptop with an AMD 5700U CPU. Eight cores and sixteen threads of pure bliss, and a GPU that is perfect for a laptop in a mobile workstation role. It feels as fast as Linux, with smooth video playback at any resolution, programs that open instantly, Wi-Fi that actually stays connected unlike with Windows 11 the laptop shipped with. I certainly don’t miss the shovelware and ads everywhere. If it had shipped with Windows 10 I might have been tempted to leave it installed as a dual boot option, but 11 can get bent. It’s the worst version of Windows since ME, even worse than Vista and 8.0.
Bittersweet for me. Windows 7 was the last version of Windows (in my opinion) that felt like genuine progress. Everything since doesn’t jive with me.