Google’s Fuchsia and Area 120 see significant cuts in layoffs

Ahead of these layoffs, Fuchsia appeared to be on an upward trajectory within Google. After years of being a skunkworks project, the company’s from-scratch operating system has grown to be used in the Nest Hub series and is poised to be used in an upcoming device. There are even indications of Google ramping up Fuchsia development internally in recent months.
Considering Google’s overall workforce is set to be reduced by around 6%, the Fuchsia team appears to have been targeted more directly by the layoffs than other divisions. It’s not yet clear what this may mean for the project going forward.
It doesn’t seem like a good idea to heavily cut the workforce of a team building a brand new operating system from scratch that you’ve only just started putting in consumers’ hands, but what do I know?
I’m reminded of when Microsoft thought they’d defeated Netscape and disbanded the IE6 team. I suspect this is either similar arrogance at work here or a sign that once again a project is being canceled soon…
Microsoft did defeat Netscape. That company was crushed. Most notably, IIS completely replaced their webserver which was meant to be the cash flywheel of the company. Netscape the company disappeared even as a division of AOL by 2003 and Netscape the browser was dead by 2008 ( though I guess iPlanet technically limped along until 2010 ).
It was too late to help Netscape but making their code Open Source did lead to Firebird ( later Firefox ) which did indeed come to dominate the market and push Internet Explorer to low market share but Netscape had ceased to exist before the first version of Firefox was even released. Google then entered the market with Chrome and did the same to Firefox. At this point, Chrome has 80% market share and the Chrome engine has 90% since Microsoft does not even make their own anymore. Firefox is still kicking but continuing to wane with less than 10% and the only reason Safari exists is iOS ( and MacOS to a lesser extent ).
Yes, yes, I remember it well–I lived through those days. I remember when almost all the “alternatives” to IE were simply shells around Trident. When the only real competition was Opera because Mozilla Suite wasn’t really ready yet. Even so, it did exist and was an option before Firefox.
My point is more on the way Microsoft handled their win. They disbanded the IE6 team and sent them to handle other issues within the organization and let IE6 bitrot. This complete lack of forwardthinking allowed Mozilla the time they needed to come up from behind IE and destroy its hold. By Microsoft not continuing to run with the ball they allowed someone else to take it and run with it.
I suspect that Google could find themselves in a similar situation if they aren’t being careful. I don’t know if it’ll be changes in Linux, one of the various Linux phones surging forward, or even one of the various alternative OSes we follow here, like SerenityOS or Haiku or even some complete unknown, like Android itself was when RIM owned the mobile phone space despite competition by Windows Mobbile and Palm. But if this is a case of Google deciding to rest on their laurels someone can and probably will come up from behind them and maybe overtake them.
Alternatively, it wouldn’t be the first time Google shuttered a project just as it started to gain traction. So there’s that to think about too.
Interesting.
Fuchsia was one of the projects I was looking for an internal transfer.
Btw, I was also affected by this. However, one of the lucky ones (no visa issues, or something else).
sukru,
I’d still like to see some competition for android, especially if this competition could improve on android’s driver situation. But I have no idea whether anybody at google cares about such pet peeves in the FOSS community. Even if some employees do, it’s hard to know what the executives are really planning.
For comparison, look at google stadia, which was decommissioned a short while ago. Even internally, Google was congratulating staff and giving the impression all was well just a few days before the decision to cancel it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IssNq2TBzfA
Were you part of the layoffs, or am I misunderstanding?
Alfman,
Unfortunately, yes,
One evening I was thinking “I am working on a great project in Search, and it will have real impact”. Next morning I received an email, telling what I did was not actually interesting to Google.
This was a major change. Previously, they would either send people for performance, but that came with a PIP, which is essentially a heads up. Or, they would have shut down projects and give people time for internal transfers. Both of which are usually unsuccessful, but you get to say your goodbyes.
Anyway, the last few years has shown major changes in tech company cultures, and I am not sure we can bring back the “good old days”.
Sorry to hear that. The ups and downs of the industry are making everyone long for the good old days. But I’m sure, with your skills and experience, you will find something else in no time.
cevvalkoala,
Thanks. Already on looking for my next adventure, and dusting of my skills from leetcode.
Still does not make it okay the way this happened though.
Can you elaborate on that?
Marshal Jim Raynor,
(Another StarCraft fan, nice!)
I’m not sure how I can describe this, but Google was “different”. The management usually listened to feedback, and the company would take actions that are more or less within reason, and long term looking.
Take “free meals” for example. Yes, the cafeterias offer much better food than many local restaurants. But that is a “win win” situation, because the half hour you’d otherwise spend driving to the downtown and back is now saved. Everyone wins.
There were many other instances like that one.
It seems like this is kind of a second system issue. Fuchsia seemed really cool, but google already owns mobile os space, minus apple. it would be better if they owned the copyright as well allowing them more control over the usecases and prevent the kindlization of android. But the real threat seems to be Microsoft and Open Ai.
That`s sad. I guess that such big company can keep their workers safe from being lay-off.
Fuchsia is going to quietly disappear, like most google products
lmao @ any one who actually thought google could commit to a product for once
Google doesn’t commit to anything. Of all the software vendors they are the last one I would want to get stuck using in my job or get excited about on a personal level. One week it can look promising and the next week google is shutting it down. Not to mention their support is terrible.