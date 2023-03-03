RISC-V Business: testing StarFive’s VisionFive 2 SBC

The JH7110 isn’t amazing. But it’s not bad, either.

I still wouldn’t recommend most people buy this board, unless you already know a lot about Linux and SBCs in general. That may change a year from now, but right now, this board isn’t targeted at the same market as a Raspberry Pi.

At around $100, and not being quite production-ready, I’m only recommending this board to people interested in exploring RISC-V for now.