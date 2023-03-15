Microsoft just laid off one of its responsible AI teams

Microsoft laid off its entire ethics and society team within the artificial intelligence organization as part of recent layoffs that affected 10,000 employees across the company, Platformer has learned.
The move leaves Microsoft without a dedicated team to ensure its AI principles are closely tied to product design at a time when the company is leading the charge to make AI tools available to the mainstream, current and former employees said.
Oh so that’s totally not worrying at all or anything.
I’ve always thought that these teams were set up to fail. Economic pressures will always trump ethical concerns. As you can see from the exchange, the exec didn’t really even care one bit. Those on the team likely meant well and were well intentioned, but they have no power. No veto of product feature or rollout.
Yeah, this was probably set up as a PR move at some point to check some box.
It’s part of the dissonance of the current system.
Actually, I read recently that a ton of employees at MSFT, APPL, and GOOG were bought up and given BS jobs just to try to keep others from getting anybody decent, so I really wouldn’t be surprised if those poor folks were just stuck in a room doing jack with a side of squat just to keep someone else from having them.