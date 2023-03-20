A wunderBAR story

In fact, the broken bar barely even exists anymore. In the days of DOS, the character used for the pipe symbol (on the DOS command line) or for logical OR (in C/C++, for example) used ASCII code 7Ch (124 decimal), which was rendered as a broken vertical bar by the fonts used at least by the IBM MDA, CGA, EGA, and VGA cards. But nowadays that is no longer the case. The same ASCII codepoint is rendered as a solid vertical bar in Windows 10 or Linux, and also shown as a solid vertical bar on contemporary keyboards. What happened?
Who doesn’t love some great character and ASCII archeology?
I don’t ever remember seeing a slotted “¦”, even with DOS/BIOS, although considering the dates involved it was long before my time.
I do find it weird that the keyboard is labeled as “¦” but it comes up as “|”. I hadn’t given it much thought, but if I had to guess before the article I might have guessed that it was derived from one of those old segmented displays sometimes used to render symbols. I’d have been wrong, but that’s what it reminds me of.
Much like ꙮ today, it has little use outside of silly trivia…
