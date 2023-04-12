Microsoft is slowly rolling out ads in the Windows 11 Start menu

Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 update, released Tuesday, offers a few small bug and compatibility fixes as well as a lighter taskbar. Oh, and there’s one small, tiny extra detail. A “small” number of Windows 11 users will now see “notifications” encouraging them to use other Microsoft products when clicking on the Windows Start Menu. Many Windows users are already decrying the change as just another way Microsoft is trying to shove more native ads into its operating system.
Asinine.
From a UX standpoint, this seems like a great time to gently suggest a user setup an essential practice for their computer: a backup plan. The “ad” is for an arguably/partially free service, at least for smaller backups. I can see and agree that it’s an annoying place to put this, but it’s not a modal and it’s at a time when the operating system can safely assume the user has completed their tasks and thus isn’t in a hurry to complete another task where such a ‘push’ might be even less welcome.
Comparing to Apple, the main competitor: users are generally automatically setup with iCloud and backups are then entirely automatic and without affirmative consent, and with similar space restrictions on the free tier.
Full disclosure, I work for Microsoft but not on a product team.