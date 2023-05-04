MacDock: the macOS dock, but for System 7

MacDock is like the Dock in modern macOS. To use it, simply launch the program. MacDock will be visible at the bottom of your screen.
You will see your running applications on the list (limited to 7 applications).
Clicking on any of them switches you to the app.
I love little projects like these. Even today, they make using older systems just a little bit less alien.
*chuckle* I can appreciate the sentiment, but the dock isn’t what I’d be looking for to add to the Power Mac G4 I have running Mac OS 9.
Overall, I find OSX/macOS to be more alien… but then I stayed on Windows 98 several years into the Windows XP era, then jumped from Windows XP to Linux before Vista came out and I’m currently a KDE user with a fairly “Windows 9x plus the freeware I used in Windows 9x”-ish panel layout.
(Maybe, once I’ve had time to work through the classic Mac OS programming tutorial materials and catch up on my other projects, I’ll port my QuickTile utility if I can’t find something similar… QuickTile is a Linux knock-off of a piece of Freeware I used back then called WinSplit Revolution.)
Also, something you changed broke my “Now insert (and tap) your Security Key” logins. Now, Firefox pops up an “Allow this site to open the chrome-extension link with System Handler?” dialog and won’t blink the light on my U2F/WebAuthn/FIDO-only YubiKey thing.
Given how much more inconvenient TOTP is, I’m left trying to decide whether I’d be more averse to commenting on OSNews less or disabling 2FA for it.
I’m 99.9% sure there was a system extension that allowed you to fix the launcher position to the center of the screen (as opposed to being a tab on the left or right). I’m wracking my brain as to the name of the shareware that did it… Does anyone else remember it?