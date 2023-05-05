Bringing memory safety to sudo and su by rewriting them in Rust

The sudo and su utilities mediate a critical privilege boundary on just about every open source operating system that powers the Internet. Unfortunately, these utilities have a long history of memory safety issues.
By rewriting sudo and su in Rust we can make sure they don’t suffer from any more memory safety vulnerabilities. We’re going to get it done.
Like I said – Rust is everywhere. Of course, these specific rewrites are not necessarily going to be picked up by the various Linux distributions, but the fact people are starting projects like this means it won’t be long before we’re going to see core UNIX utilities rewritten in Rust making their way to our machines.