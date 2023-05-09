Apple announces Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad with subscription models

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for the iPad will each be available for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, with a one-month free trial. Final Cut Pro requires an iPad with an M1 chip or newer, while Logic Pro requires an A12 Bionic iPad or newer. The apps will be available on the App Store starting on Tuesday, May 23.
It’s great seeing Apple bring professional applications to tablets. The more choices we have, the better, and between desktops, laptops, and tablets, tablets have always felt left out.
Let’s hope Xcode is next.
Why does software that doesn’t have any significant infrastructure costs on the part of the vendor have a subscription? Where does it end? Will your fridge come with a subscription for the software and if you don’t pay it will become worthless?
And the sad thing is that, even if the EU makes it so that software without any significant infrastructure costs has to be made available as a perpetual license, the vendor can always go the Adobe route of throwing in a mediocre cloud storage service in the package to “justify” the subscription model.
I have to say that as a technology enthusiast, the outlook appears pretty bleak: Software that is either subscription-only or inferior FOSS software. I had this problem at work recently, where the free version of GitKraken was made non-operational by the vendor, and the paid software comes with a subscription. For a local tool! Eventually, I settled for the FOSS gitg software despite being inferior (I don’t want to be tied to a particular IDE).
I don’t share Thom’s view on this. The way I see it, Tablets and phones are consumer only devices. This would be great for desk devices only. And at this time those devices are suffering in sales. Tablets and other mobile devices arent made for productivity in general. This is mastered in the workstation and desktop. Final cut is in this field.