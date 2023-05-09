Apple announces Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad with subscription models

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for the ‌iPad‌ will each be available for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, with a one-month free trial. Final Cut Pro requires an ‌iPad‌ with an M1 chip or newer, while Logic Pro requires an A12 Bionic ‌iPad‌ or newer. The apps will be available on the App Store starting on Tuesday, May 23.

It’s great seeing Apple bring professional applications to tablets. The more choices we have, the better, and between desktops, laptops, and tablets, tablets have always felt left out.

Let’s hope Xcode is next.