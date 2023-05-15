IBM PC 8088 replaced with a Motorola 68000

I was wondering what the IBM Personal Computer would have been like if they had chosen the Motorola 68000 instead of the Intel 8088, so I used my MCL86+ to emulate the 68000 and find out!
The MCL86+ is a board which uses a Teensy 4.1 to emulate a microprocessor in C code as well as use its GPIOs to emulate the local bus of the Intel 8088. It can be used as a drop-in replacement for the Intel 8088 and can be cycle accurate as well as run in accelerated modes.
That’s a neat trick.
I’m not surprised, and I’ll also add I wouldn’t be surprised that if IBM had used the 8086 and had 16-bit paths on the bus, it would have been similar performance also (but faster). Really the main speed killer was the 8-bit bus, which brought down the performance of the PC to that of a good Z80 based system. These were competitive speed-wise until the price of RAM came down enough to take advantage of the larger address space in the 8086/8088 architecture which made 64K seem rather cramped. 8-bit only machines like the Z80 and 6502 of course had bank switching since forever, but software had to be hardware specific to take advantage of that.