Why x86 doesn’t need to die

Hackaday recently published an article titled “Why x86 Needs to Die” – the latest addition in a long-running RISC vs CISC debate. Rather than x86 needing to die, I believe the RISC vs CISC debate needs to die. It should’ve died a long time ago. And by long, I mean really long.
About a decade ago, a college professor asked if I knew about the RISC vs CISC debate. I did not. When I asked further, he said RISC aimed for simpler instructions in the hope that simpler hardware implementations would run faster. While my memory of this short, ancient conversation is not perfect, I do recall that he also mentioned the whole debate had already become irrelevant by then: ISA differences were swept aside by the resources a company could put behind designing a chip. This is the fundamental reason why the RISC vs CISC debate remains irrelevant today. Architecture design and implementation matter so much more than the instruction set in play.↫ Chips and Cheese
The number of instruction sets killed by x86 is high, and the number of times people have wrongly predicted the death of x86 – most recently, after Apple announced its first ARM processors – is even higher. It seems people are still holding on to what x86 was like in the ’80s and early ’90s, completely forgetting that the x86 we have today is a very, very different beast. As Chips and Cheese details in this article, the differences between x86 and, say, ARM, aren’t nearly as big and fundamental as people think they are.
I’m a huge fan of computers running anything other than x86, not because I hate or dislike the architecture, but because I like things that are different, and the competition they bring. That’s why I love POWER9 machines, and can’t wait for competitive non-Apple ARM machines to come along. If you try to promote non-x86 ISAs out of hatred or dislike of x86, history shows you’ll eventually lose.
CISC ISAs have dense programs, RISC tends to have low density programs… RISC then ends up implementing instruction compression and you are back at square one complexity wise.
The arguments in favor of simpler ISAs aren’t strictly wrong, there are tangible benefits to simpler architectures. However there are caveats that preclude a straightforward conclusion:
1. When one has a money/fab advantage, such as Intel, alternative ISAs may have a difficult time winning any contests regardless of their technical merit.
2. Many ISA related bottlenecks (x86 has bad/expensive prefetch instruction properties in particular) can be offset simply by throwing more transistors at the problem. This may involve adding more cache, more parallel decoders, etc, all of which is proven to work…however there is one metric where the additional transistors can hurt an architecture badly, this is energy efficiency. The very same transistors used to convert CISC instructions to a faster performing RISC core implicitly need more power.
I think these points are born out in empirical evidence from industry. When it comes to power efficiency (and related cooling requirements) x86 is disadvantaged compared to competing ARM processors. This is perhaps the one metric that x86 can never win at by adding more transistors. Perhaps more significantly though, apple have shown that intel are vulnerable on the performance front too when a competitor is able to produce ARM CPUs on cutting edge fabs.
Of course this doesn’t strictly mean intel/x86 are going away, there are still very strong network effects in play. Most of us still use x86 for various reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with the architecture. Frankly the market for commodity ARM devices leave a lot to be desired. x86 still has the best compatibility, flexibility, scales of economy, etc. Regrettably generic Linux support on ARM still sucks.
That could be true in theory, but as a blanket generalization it’s flawed because it assumes CISC ISAs are optimal. However it’s technically possible to develop a CISC architecture that is not dense. Unfortunately x86 features like instruction prefixes increase decode complexity while simultaneously contributing to bad instruction density.
I’ll pull some examples from an old discussion…
Surprised to hear support for X86 being that almost all the patents are owned by Intel and how controlling of X86 they have been partnered with Microsoft.
Do not confuse the amd64 arch & ISA (yes, x86 will die in the next ten years, even Debian will drop support) with the actual chips: we’re all basically running very advanced RISC CPUs that sort of emulate in hardware the amd64 specs. I believe the last true incarnation of CISC+x86 was the Intel 486 (SX/DX). The Pentium was a different beast altogether. The came AMD’s Opteron, the Itanic sank and a new world was born.
Not sure about that. My memory is bad but I recall PentiumPro and newer being more of a shift away from entirely CISC design.
The RISC/CISC distinction became meaningless, precisely after the Pentium Pro.
What some people think makes modern intel chips “RISC” has nothing to do with RISC at all.
This is, things like superscalar, out of order, prediction, caches, pipelining, SMT, etc… don’t have anything to do with RISC or CISC instruction encoding. And the vast majority of transistors in modern cores go into implementing those features, which is why modern cores look basically alike when targeting a specific performance bracket.