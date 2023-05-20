axle OS: an open source x86_64 OS

axle OS is a hobby microkernel and userspace. I started the project in early 2016, and have had stints of working on it heavily since then. axle OS’s first incarnation was a multitasking monolithic kernel, with little support for IPC, user-mode or process loading. The current incarnation is a microkernel built around variable-length IPC messaging. All applications, including the desktop environment and device drivers, are ELF executables running in userspace.

We reported on axle OS for the first time well over six years ago, in 2017. A lot has changed since then, including the addition of a desktop environment, a Game Boy emulator, and a lot more.